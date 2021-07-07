Black Widow Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Teases Natasha's Story

Marvel is returning to the big screen this weekend with Black Widow, and we are heading into the final days of the marketing. So far, the reviews are pretty positive overall, and the box office projections are looking pretty solid as well. We'll have to see how things end up shaking out with the second to last, at the time of writing, hybrid release for Disney. We got another new behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Widow today that teases Natasha's story and setting up future stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the things that are interesting about this is Kevin Feige talking about how this movie helps set up the future of the Marvel universe while also telling Natasha's story. The issue really becomes the balance of telling Natasha's story and setup and not letting one become the dominant part of the movie. We'll have to see if that balance ends up working out when it comes to the reception by general audiences and casual fans.

Summary: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It is currently set to be released on July 9, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

