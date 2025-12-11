Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: blade, Mia Goth

Blade "Just Unraveled" According To Star Mia Goth

Mia Goth has revealed that she doesn't know what's going on with Blade or why it's taking the time it has, but that the project "just unraveled."

The Blade reboot has faced repeated delays, setbacks, and was removed from Marvel's release calendar.

Goth recalls her chemistry test with Mahershala Ali and how the project fell apart after early pre-production.

Marvel remains committed to Blade, with Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth still attached as of mid-2025.

Blade continues to be the biggest mess that Marvel Studios has attempted to get to the big screen. The timing of it all wasn't exactly ideal, with the initial announcement coming just before the pandemic and everything shifting as studios toyed with the idea of streaming. Marvel put a lot of eggs in the streaming basket, and five years later, it appears they are readjusting and moving away from that, and this is one of the films that got lost in the chaos. Mia Goth was one of the big names added to the cast when it looked like the film was going to get off the ground, and it made sense; she has been quietly making herself a vital part of the horror genre. However, the film has just fallen apart, but Goth appears to be one of the cast members still connected to the project. She was recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Deadline) and explained that she doesn't know anything, nor does she know what is taking so long.

"I don't know what's going on with that," she said. "I think that they want to make it, and it's such an important film for them that they're taking their time with it. I really don't have any information. I don't know why it's taken the time that it has, but we will see."

Goth went on to reveal "The furthest that it got with me … they flew [me] to Atlanta, and we did a chemistry test between [star] Mahershala [Ali] and I, and we did a costume fitting and a wig fitting, and I was very excited in the direction it was going. It was very cool. And Mahershala had such an interesting take on it, and he was great. And then it just unraveled from there, unfortunately." This was during the most recent big attempt before the strikes set Blade back again. They were far enough along in pre-production that costumes from this version of the story were eventually repurposed in Sinners.

The Many Failed Attempts At Blade

Blade has been a troubled production, and that is being generous. It's somehow the movie that Marvel has the hardest time wrapping its head around, despite it being a known property that worked two and a half times [yes, the third movie was bad, but it was still greenlit and got made, so it sort of counts]. They have a big name attached as the star and got to announce the casting in front of fans at Comic-Con 2019, but the project kept stumbling over and over again. Whenever it seemed like the film was about to get going, something would come along and delay it again.

By October 2024, we hadn't heard anything about the movie in a while, and Marvel had sidestepped mentioning the project at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23. It wasn't surprising when the film was removed from the schedule with no further details. In November 2024, Marvel confirmed they haven't given up on the project yet. In July 2025, Kevin Feige stated that the film was part of the quantity-over-quality push for content during the pandemic years and that the project would not move forward without a strong script. However, he did confirm that the version they have landed on as of mid-2025 would take place in the modern day. Mahershala Al and Mia Goth remain attached to the project as Blade and Lilith, respectively.

