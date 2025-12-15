Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, Bu, cabin fever, Criterion Collection, dogma

Blu-ray On My Mind: Cabin Fever, Criterion Pick-Ups, & Dogma

This week's Blu-ray news and reviews include Cabin Fever, Ma & Pa Kettle, Dogma finally on 4K, Criterion Collection, and more.

Article Summary Cabin Fever and Silent Night, Deadly Night remakes coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with new features announced

Dogma finally arrives on 4K Blu-ray after years of rights limbo, featuring outstanding remaster and extras

Ma & Pa Kettle Complete Collection and new Warner Archive Blu-rays expand classic film offerings in January

Scored Criterion 4K editions of Wall-E and No Country For Old Men during the annual November sale event

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every Friday, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unerathing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News For The Week

–Cabin Fever is coming to 4K Ultra HD thanks to Lionsgate. The release will feature two new featurettes, a slew of legacy features, and will be housed in a brand-new Steelbook, which you can see below. Street date for the disc is January 13.

-Even though it just opened in theaters this weekend, Cineverse has announced that the latest remake of Silent Night, Deadly Night will be hitting 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on February 17. The new film stars Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, David Lawrence Brown, David Tomlinson, and Mark Acheson.

-In news that will excite my mother, the complete Ma and Pa Kettle Comedy Collection will be released by Universal Home Entertainment on January 20. After their scene-stealing roles in The Egg and I, Ma and Pa Kettle earned their own starring turn and a wildly popular franchise was born. The hillbilly duo have their hands full with a ramshackle farm and a brood of rambunctious children. When the future comes a-callin' in the form of modern houses, exotic locales and newfangled ideas, Ma and Pa must learn how to make the best of it with luck, pluck and a little country charm!

–Kino Lorber has announced a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for 2004's Ray. The release will include new commentaries and a new transfer of the film, including Dolby Vision.

-With all the worry around about the sale of WB and what it could mean for Warner Archives, they have announced their batch of Blu-ray releases for January. They include The Narrow Margin (1952), Red Dust (1932), Manpower (1941), The Verdict (1946), By the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953), For the First Time (1959), and The New Fred and Barney Show (1979).

Review Of The Week

Lost to time over the last few years, and one of the most demanded 4K Blu-ray reissues, Dogma was finally back in stores this week from Lionsgate. Arguably, Kevin Smith's best film, the rights have been in limbo for quite some time, and they were finally sorted out just in time for its 25th anniversary. It was well worth the wait. The film holds u,p of course, and it made me very sad to see Alan Rickman and just how brilliant he was. Always hits me hard when I watch one of his films. The presentation is great, with fine details standing out and corrections to the aspect ratio noticeable upgrades over the old Blu-ray release. The audio is crisp, and ambient noise has been improved, thanks to the provided Dolby Atmos track. Both the new and old features take you not just through the making of the film, but also its aftermath and legacy, and are endlessly watchable. The long making of the documentary is fantastic, and the commentaries, while we have had them before, are always a treat. This is a contender for best single film release of the year, as far as I am concerned—massive thanks to Lionsgate for sending it over.

Pick-Ups Of The Week

November was the annual Criterion Collection sale, with all of their releases 50% off at retailers like Barnes & Noble. This year, money was a little tight for the month, so I only had two pickups for 2025: the 4K Blu-rays of Wall-E and No Country for Old Men. So, at least they were both quality buys. Did you pick up anything during the sale? Let us know, and we will see you next week.

