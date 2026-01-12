Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: Good Boy, lord of the rings, the flinstones, vinegar syndrome

Blu-ray On My Mind: News Galore, Sales, And More Pick-Ups

This week's Blu-ray round-up column featursa ton of release news from Vinegar Syndrome, Scream Factory, and more.

Article Summary Fresh Blu-ray releases announced by Universal, Scream Factory, Vinegar Syndrome, and Shudder this week

Vinegar Syndrome strikes major deal with Warner Bros. to release 40 catalog titles on Blu-ray

Upcoming 4K upgrades include True Grit, Ben-Hur, All The President's Men, and The Gambler

Major Blu-ray sales at Barnes & Noble and Amazon offer collectors big savings on Arrow and 4K titles

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every Friday, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unerathing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News For The Week

Lots of news this week:

Universal announced new titles being added to their Blu-ray catalog, including Birth of the Blues (1941), Double or Nothing (1937), The Benny Goodman Story (1956), Here Come the Waves (1944), and Sing, You Sinners (1938).

Scream and Shout Factory March releases have been revealed, and they include Outbreak (1995), The Devil's Advocate (1997), Hail, Caesar! (2016), The Boy and The Beast (2015), and The Swordsman Trilogy. Outbreak was one of my favorites as a kid, so that is a 4K upgrade I will be making. The Boy and The Beast is also going to be available as a standard edition and a Steelbook.

Shudder will release a Blu-ray of the 2025 horror film Good Boy on March 17. The dog from the film, Indy, just won Best Horror Performance at this year's Astra Film Awards.

1974 classic The Gambler starring James Caan, Paul Sorvino, Lauren Hutton, Morris Carnovsky , and Burt Young is getting a 4K release this year from Cinematographe.

, and is getting a 4K release this year from Cinematographe. Major news from Vinegar Syndrome this week, as they have signed their first deal with Warner Bros to release 40 titles, ranging from made-for-TV films, horror, action, arthouse, and "other oddities" from the studio. Announcements are to come, but the mind wanders thinking of some of the classics and forgotten gems that we may see released over the next few months.

1969 classic True Grit starring John Wayne will see a 4K Blu-ray release this year. 1959's Ben-Hur will see a huge gift set released on February 17. You can see the contents of said box down below. That same day, a must-buy comes out, as All The President's Men (1976) releases on 4K.

Pick-Ups Of The Week

No reviews this week, though I do have to urge you to check out a film that I picked up really cheap on Blu-ray on Amazon to revisit this week. The year was 1994, and Universal, hot off the success of Jurassic Park the year before, had another prehistoric hit the following summer. Yes, that's right, I am talking about the live-action Flintstones film, starring John Goodman, Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins, Rosie O'Donnell, Halle Berry, and Kyle MacLachlan. Sure, the plot is thin and basically an episode of the TV show stretched to 90 minutes. But the production design is spot on, the casting could not be more perfect, and the director (and superfan) Brian Levant nailed the tone of the original series. It aged very well, and I could not get over how detailed Bedrock looked. Always go practical when you can, folks. Other pick-ups included The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4K, replacing my Blu-rays before my daughter's first watch of both this month.

Finally, there are a couple of really good sales going on right now that I will have a ton of pick-ups to show off my purchases next week. Barnes and Noble is doing 50% off all Arrow releases, including preorders, until February 5. And Amazon has some hot newer and classic 4K Blu-ray titles 3 for $33 at the moment. Not sure when that one ends, so grab stuff now while you can.

