Blue Beetle Will Available To Own On Digital September 26th

Blue Beetle didn't get the love it deserved, but starting September 26th, it'll be available to own on digital, so no more excuses for not watching it.

Out of the three DC movies that have come out [so far] in 2023, the best one is also the one that no one went to see: Blue Beetle. While the movie didn't set out and completely reinvent the genre as we know it, it showed up and did exactly what it wanted to do and did it extremely well. The film was solid and deserved way better than the tiny box office that it got. So, you can redeem yourselves for not supporting this movie next week. Today, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Blue Beetle will arrive on digital starting September 26th. There were a lot of big releases this summer, so it's not surprising that some flew under the radar, but now we can rectify that. Warner Bros. Entertainment released a new behind-the-scenes featurette to announce the film being released on digital.

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters August 18 From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle, soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

