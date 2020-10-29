BlumFest 2020: John Ridley Directing A Paranormal Film For Blumhouse

Director John Ridley will direct a new untitled paranormal film for Blumhouse; it was announced this afternoon. Jason Blum joined the director for a small chat moderated by Jacqueline Coley about the film during today's BlumFest 2020, and there is rightfully some excitement behind the project. Based on the recently published Truly*Adventurous article, Project Poltergeist, written by Saleah Blancaflor. Ridley will write and direct the project. The article focuses on true, unexplained events that terrified a young boy in New Jersey in the 1960s, the first alleged haunting in a public housing project. Blum and Ridley seemed amped about the project, hoping to get it in front of cameras very soon.

Blumhouse & John Ridley Seem Like A Great Marriage

"This is an incredible true-life narrative of a young man dealing with horrors – both paranormal and racially systemic – in a community that is scarred by hate, yet ultimately brought together by hope. I really appreciate Blumhouse's commitment to telling stories that seek to entertain audiences even as it challenges them," said John Ridley. Blum had this to say about the project: "The best scary movies are always based on a real event, and we were very compelled by the material this story is based on. I also know that John Ridley is as good as you get as a dramatic storyteller, among contemporary artists, so we're confident that infusing this story with John's brand of drama is a great bet."

This will be a home-run. Ridley is one of the best there is to do it out there working right now, and after seeing what Blumhouse could do with Get Out, this should follow in its footsteps nicely. This project shoots up the most anticipated horror list for sure, and hopefully, we do not have to wait very long for it.