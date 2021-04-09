Blumhouse Sets Director For New Film Set In Gay Conversion Camp

Blumhouse will soon go into production on a new horror film titled Whistler Camp, set in a gay conversion camp. John Logan will be making his directorial debut with the film, which will be produced by Jason Blum along with Michael Aguilar. Ryan Turek will also be on the project for the studio. Logan received the Tony Award for his play Red and wrote the book for the musical Moulin Rouge. As a screenwriter, he is a three-time Academy Award nominee and has received Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA, and Edgar awards. His films include Skyfall, Spectre, Gladiator, The Aviator, Hugo, The Last Samurai, Sweeney Todd, Rango, Alien: Covenant, and Any Given Sunday. He also created Penny Dreadful for Showtime.

This Is Going To Be An Interesting Blumhouse Production To Watch

This project is being touted as a "queer empowerment story" and is casting now. Production should start soon after, and I gotta be honest, when I first saw what the subject matter was, I winced. Is Blumhouse the right company to tackle this subject? Then I thought about some of the projects they have come out with, like Get Out, that has handled sensitive subject matter extremely well, as they grab the right creatives and set them up to succeed and let their voices come through the project. John Logan is an incredibly accomplished writer and brings gravitas and weight to the project.

This needs to be in the same vein as Get Out, or else Blumhouse is going to be in some trouble here. These camps and subjects are not anything that should be exploited in any way. Here's hoping that they find the edge and walk it perfectly while also damning these practices and truly being an empowering force for the queer community and queer horror fans.