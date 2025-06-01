Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddys 2, FNAF

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Has A Brand New Poster

Blumhouse has released a new poster for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which will be released in theaters on December 5.

The highly anticipated horror sequel promises more animatronic terror from director Emma Tammi.

Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail return to star in the new chapter.

Universal is betting big on Five Nights At Freddy's 2 as a major holiday box office blockbuster.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is, in some circles, the most anticipated film of the year. The first teaser for the horror sequel was revealed during CinemaCon, where they also announced that it will debut in theaters only on December 5. No day and date Peacock drop for this one. Emma Tammi returns to direct, with Josh Hutcherson back as Mike, Matthew Lillard, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail. Universal is giving this an early December release, which means that they are really behind it and think that they have a blockbuster on their hands.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Should Be Huge This Holiday Season

Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances. Blumhouse's box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy's, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terror. Based on Scott Cawthon's blockbuster game series, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon). The first film, which opened to a record-shattering $80 million and went on to earn almost $300 million worldwide, followed Mike, a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister. That fateful decision instead drags him into the black heart of a supernatural nightmare. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is again produced by Jason Blum (M3GAN, Black Phone, Halloween franchise) and Scott Cawthon.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is as close to a sure thing as there is in Hollywood at this point, and a hit that Blumhouse badly needs. That teaser trailer has not been much to go off of if you are someone like me who has never played the games, but my daughter loved it, and is now talking non-stop about all of the things that could happen in the sequel based on this new poster. I now know that version right there is Toy Freddy, which is different from the first film. She also hopes we get an appearance from Phone Guy, whatever that means. She is very passionate about this.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 will open in theaters only on December 5.

