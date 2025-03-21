Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash, james cameron

Bob Iger Praises An Early Cut Of Avatar: Fire and Ash

During a recent Shareholder event, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he had seen an early cut of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and he said it was "breathtaking."

Article Summary Disney CEO Bob Iger calls Avatar: Fire and Ash "breathtaking" after viewing an early cut.

Director James Cameron leans into the emotional aspects, reducing audiences to tears.

A release date of December 19, 2025, promises Avatar fever will hit theaters anew.

Speculation builds over when Disney will unveil more footage to eager fans.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is still months away, but everyone is already talking about it. It makes sense, considering how big the last one is, and everyone wants the Pandora lightning to strike a third time. All we've gotten so far is some concept art and some plot points from director James Cameron and some of the actors involved. They are still keeping things fairly close to the chest, at least for the time being. There was a Disney Shareholder Event yesterday, and CEO Bob Iger revealed that he had seen an early cut of the film (via Total Film). "It is absolutely breathtaking," he says. Everyone who has seen anything from this movie is really hyping it up. It, apparently, made Cameron's wife cry for hours on end when she saw a cut of the film. So, they are leaning into the emotional aspect of this film this time around.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to take over Disney for the latter half of the year, so maybe it's not a bad thing that they haven't shown us anything yet. That being said, maybe Disney will show us something at CinemaCon during its presentation, but your guess is as good as ours as to when footage of Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released to the public.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is movie three of five in the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!