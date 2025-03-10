Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash Made James Cameron's Wife Cry For Four Hours

Avatar: Fire and Ash director James Cameron revealed that when he showed his wife a full cut of the film, she cried for four hours.

Empires reports Cameron's wife was so emotional, she struggled to give feedback immediately.

The film's storyline remains mostly under wraps as fans eagerly anticipate more details before its release.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 19, 2025.

Avatar: Fire and Ash might be months away, but it's already bringing people to tears. Or, at least, it has brought someone to tears, and they reportedly cried longer than the rumored runtime of the entire movie. Empire got the chance to speak to director James Cameron about the post-production process as we head into the final months before the film is released, and he explained that his wife had seen a full cut of the film, not a final cut but a full cut, and it apparently hit her extremely hard. It hit her so hard, emotionally, that Cameron needed to come back the next day for feedback.

"My wife watched the whole thing from end to end — she had kept herself away from it and I wasn't showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was December 22nd," Cameron recalls. "She bawled for four hours. … She kept trying to get her shit back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she'd just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I'm like, 'Honey, I've got to go to bed. Sorry, we'll talk about it some other time.'"

All right, so it sounds like the movie is emotional, or at least very emotional to people who have been invested as long as the Cameron's have. We're still getting breadcrumbs regarding the overall plot and whatnot, but considering that this movie is over ten months away, that really isn't surprising. Perhaps Disney will show us something at CinemaCon during its presentation, but your guess is as good as ours as to when footage of Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released to the public.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is movie three of five in the series.

