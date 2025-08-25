Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Bleecker Street, Bone Lake

Bone Lake Trailer Released, Thriller Only In Theaters October 3

Bone Lake has a new trailer, as the Bleecker Street thriller will throw its hat in the horror box office ring on October 3.

Stars Marco Pigossi, Maddie Hasson, and Alex Roe in a seductive and darkly humorous horror story.

Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, Bone Lake gained buzz after strong reactions at Fantastic Fest.

Faces tough box office competition this fall from The Conjuring, The Black Phone 2, and more horror hits.

Bone Lake is a new thriller hitting theaters this October, starring Marco Pigossi ("Gen V"), Maddie Hasson (Malignant), Alex Roe (Rings), Andra Nechita ("Fatal Attraction"), Eliane Reis, and Clayton Spencer. The film is directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Spoonful of Sugar) directs from a screenplay by Joshua Friedlander (Holly Slept Over). This one got raves at Fantastic Fest not that long ago, and rumor has it that not only is it darkly hilarious, but pretty erotic as well. Bleecker Street believes in it enough to put it on screens, so they must really think they have something here, especially with a ton of competition for horror dollars at the box office this fall.

Bone Lake Synopsis

A couple's romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.

Bone Lake enters a competitive horror season at the box office. It will have to contend with The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Long Walk, HIM, The Strangers: Chapter 2, Good Boy, and The Black Phone 2. This at least has a hook to reel people in, but that is a strong list to have to hold up against. Horror has had an up and down year at the box office to say the least, but we are heading into the sweet spot for releases and people wanting to be spooked in the theater, so it has that going for it as well.

This thriller will open up in theaters on October 3.

