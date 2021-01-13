EXCLUSIVE: Hear Two Tracks From Hulu's The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise is a new film coming to Hulu starring Keean Johnson and Madeline Brewer. It sounds incredibly sad, as it is about a man having brain surgery that will render him deaf, so he decides to make a playlist of all his favorite sounds. He heads across the country with Wendy, a musician traveling for her big shot. Drama happens, and to be honest, this is probably going to be an emotional watch. The film's score is by Erick Schroder, and from the premise, sound and music seem to be the most important part of the film. BC is proud to debut two songs from his score to The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, which you can hear down below. The film debuts this Friday on Hulu.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JN-Mapqs_WA&feature=youtu.be Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pool (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JN-Mapqs_WA&feature=youtu.be)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise Synopsis

"Written by Mitchell Winkie, the film follows Marcus (Keean Johnson), an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. He decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise – a bucket list of all his favorite sounds. Once he sets out, he meets Wendy (Madeline Brewer), a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for her chance at a life-changing opportunity. Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound. Directed by Bennett Lasseter. American High's Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett, and Michael Schade are producing alongside Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment."