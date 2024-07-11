Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands

Borderlands BTS Featurette: Forming A Dysfunctional Family

Lionsgate has shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Borderlands that spotlights forming a "dysfunctional family."

Social media buzz around Borderlands has been mixed ahead of its release date.

Actors delve into the lore and their character development for the movie.

The star-studded cast is led by Cate Blanchett with an August 9, 2024 release.

Your guess is as good as any when it comes to Borderlands and if this movie will be any good. The reactions on social media are not trending very positively toward the footage that has been released so far, but we're just under a month away from the release date, so if there were ever a time for Lionsgate to kick the marketing into high gear, it would be now. We haven't seen that much behind-the-scenes stuff, and today, Lionsgate released a featurette that covers the found family aspect of the film with the actors speaking about learning all of the lore that goes into this world and their characters.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

