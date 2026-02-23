Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, scream 7

Scream 7 Releases Final Trailer Before Film Opens On Friday

One final trailer for Scream 7 has been released, becasue they just cannot help themselves. The film releases in theaters on Friday.

Article Summary Scream 7 final trailer drops just days before the film's theatrical release, promising new chills.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and a star-studded cast reunite for the franchise's latest horror entry.

Unexpected returns from fan favorites, even characters previously killed, tease wild franchise twists.

No advance screenings for Scream 7 to keep major plot surprises hidden until opening weekend.

Scream 7 is coming out in a couple of days now, and, like many horror films these days, they just cannot help themselves, and they released one final trailer. I would not blame you for skipping this one so close to release, but for those who do not care about that type of thing, click play above. Basically, everyone who has ever been in one of the films is back. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Even Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, returns as director, working from a script he co-wrote with Gary Busick.

Scream 7 Looks To Scare Up Some Winter Bucks At The Box Office

Here is the official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

Critics and fans will not be able to attend any advance screenings of Scream 7, as Neve Campbell herself broke the news that, to keep the film's surprises secret, no screenings will be held before it opens next week. You can take that two ways, either it's the secret thing, or it's bad, and they don't want people to know before they head to the theater. We only have to wait a few more days to find out.

Scream 7 is out in theaters this Friday.

