Borderlands: New Trailer And 2 Posters Released As Tickets Go On Sale

Lionsgate has shared the final trailer and two new posters for the upcoming Borderlands as tickets officially go on sale.

Article Summary Lionsgate releases final Borderlands trailer, debuting new footage as tickets go on sale.

Borderlands faces tough competition from Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine in August 2024.

The film, facing delays due to reshoots, aims to replicate Guardians of the Galaxy's dynamic.

With a star-studded cast, Borderlands' success will hinge on strong word-of-mouth promotion.

Lionsgate will have quite the uphill battle ahead of itself once August hits. Between Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine, both of which have the potential to have legs, there is a chance that Borderlands will get lost. They are still very much trying, as tickets went on sale today. The film, which has been sitting on a shelf for quite a while, mostly due to the cast and crew being unable to get together to do reshoots due to scheduling conflicts, is finally coming out on August 9th, and who even knows if this will do well? It's obviously trying to be another Guardians of the Galaxy type of film, but it's unclear whether or not that dynamic is replicated here. They have an impressive cast, but fans are unhappy with said casting. (Then again, fans never know what they want, so eh). Lionsgate released the final trailer for the film today, along with two new posters. This is probably a film that will live and die by word of mouth, so if you're listening to Lionsgate, you should probably screen the movie for all markets because if you have a banger here, you'll need help getting the word out. If this is a miss, everyone is broke, and we should all make sure no one wastes their money.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

