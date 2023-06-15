Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Batman, brave and the bold, damian wayne, dc studios, dcu, robin

Brave and the Bold: Andy Muschietti Set to Direct Batman/Robin Film

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has been tapped by DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran to direct Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran apparently were really, really impressed with what Andy Muschietti was able to accomplish with the Erza Miller-starring The Flash (opening this weekend). And the best way to show that? By tapping the director to helm the upcoming film Batman: The Brave and the Bold (which there had been rumblings about over the past few weeks). Set to be produced by Muschietti's sister & creative partner Barbara Muschietti via their label Double Dream, as well as by Gunn and Safran, the film is set to be based on Grant Morrison's comic book series, in which Bruce Wayne's biological son Damian takes on the role of Robin and serves by the side of his father's dark knight persona, Batman. The exclusive Variety report adds that that currently isn't a screenwriter attached (an important point considering Gunn & Safran's emphasis on having the writing drive the project) and that the film will exist outside of what Matt Reeves has going on with his "The Batman" universe of upcoming films & series.

"We saw 'The Flash'; even before taking the reins at DC Studios and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," Gunn and Safran shared with Variety on what drew them to Muschietti. "It's a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for 'The Brave and the Bold,' there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us, and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU."

