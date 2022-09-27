Brie Larsen Teases More Challenging Stunts for The Marvels Film

Marvel has slowly but surely laid the exciting groundwork for the arrival (and essential team-up) of three heroes in the upcoming film The Marvels – a sequel to the popular MCU film Captain Marvel starring Brie Larsen, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, conceptually helmed by director Nia DaCosta.

With the initial release of Captain Marvel in 2019, the MCU's attempt to (finally) enhance its roster of female-centric became a reality, with a massive box office showing that eventually sparked plans for a broader sequel. Throughout the past two years, there was both a key appearance from Parris that set up her comic-inspired high-powered return and a Ms. Marvel series for Disney+ to establish the identity of the next-gen hero – so you can bet that an epic cinematic event is brewing.

When recently discussing the more important flight addition to the sequel and the opportunity to see more of Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel's stuntwork with EW, Larsen noted, "Another thing about wires too is that it looks really fun, and it looks beautiful, and so people forget [how hard it is]. You don't want to make a big deal out of it, but it is uncomfortable, even though it looks cool." The Captain Marvel star went on to add, "Let me be clear, it is amazing and very, very, very exciting, but what's different with this movie from the first one is that Carol didn't fly until the end, so I didn't have as much wire work stuff. So this one, it was just like a whole new muscle group that was in pain."

Now that we also have an even stronger version of the titular hero, an eager and surprisingly powerful protege, and a former friend turned rival turned possible superhero ally all uniting in one film – The Marvels is already setting itself up to be a much more well-rounded display than the first film.

