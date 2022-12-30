Joe Quesada's New Movie, Fly, World Premiere At Utah Film Festival

Former EIC and CCO of Marvel Comics, Joe Quesada, is to give Fly, the short film he wrote and directed, its world premiere at the Utah Film Festival in a couple of weeks. He tweets "Hey, everybody, here's a start of 2023, exclusive, out-of-left-field update. I'm proud to announce that my short film FLY, or as I like to call it, The World's Most Expensive Home Movie," has just been selected to screen at the Utah Film Festival."

The eighteen-minute-long film is produced by his wife and former Marvel editor Nanci Quesada, and will star Carlie Quesada, their daughter. Fly is described thus; "Seventeen-year-old Maria Carbonell loves to make up stories of extraordinary characters, astonishing adventures, and unimaginable worlds. Her latest story may be her most unexpected… Her own."

Joe Quesada adds "FLY will be screening along with several other movies on Friday, January 6th at 5:00 pm. at the Towne Hub, 120 W Main St, American Fork, UT. There's a panel I'll be attending right afterward" while also adding "The UFF Audience Choice Awards are open. I'd be honored if you'd check "FLY" and "OTHER" right underneath and write in the following names. Lead Actress: Carlie Quesada, Cinematography: Ben Garst, Director: Joe Quesada, Music Score: Kyle Bruce Stevens. Yes, it's a bit odd to vote for movies you haven't seen yet (can't post them until after fest season) and kind of amounts to a "Who Has The Most Friends and Family Award." But I'd be honored if you took a shot on us. The team worked incredibly hard to make this short story happen. Oh, and stay tuned! As we speak, we're working on a short trailer that I hope to have up by tomorrow. Thanks again for all your love and support through the years. I have a ton of cool stuff that I'll be announcing in 2023! FLY is just the first."

Carlie Quesada also writes "This has been a project that my father has been dreaming of for years. And I'm forever grateful that he allowed me, along with the talented cast and crew, to help make his dream a reality. I am so happy that I got to work with my family and dearest friends. I'm so excited to share this with everyone."

Additionally, Fly also features actors Scott Irvine, Kenley Bozzuto, Emily Todd, and Angela Wang, with Benjamin Garst as Editor. Benjamin Garst was a Supervising Producer and Series DP on the docu-series, Marvel's Storyboards.

As well as his editorial run at Marvel Comics, Joe Quesada is best known creatively for drawing Batman, Daredevil and Spider-Man comics, as well as creating the character Ash, and was behind the launch of Marvel Knights, MAX and the Ultimate line. While he was involved in an advisory role as part of the Marvel Creative Committee on the MCU, this is his first film of his very own. Anyone planning to go see it? Do let us know if you are…