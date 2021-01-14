Brie Larson Praises Captain Marvel 2 Director Nia DaCosta

Captain Marvel was a massive success for Marvel Studios and finally got rid of that stupid idea that women couldn't front superhero movies along with Wonder Woman in 2017. It made over a billion dollars at the box office, and while the reviews weren't stellar across the board, Marvel hasn't been quiet about putting Carol Danvers in the front of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. Captain Marvel 2 star Brie Larson was recently on A Little Late With Lilly Singh (via ComicBook.com) and she praised director Nia DaCosta.

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about it," Larson shared. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

We finally got some details about Captain Marvel 2 during the Disney Investor Day and an official logo last month. We already knew that Nia DaCosta of the upcoming Candyman, but we also found out that Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau will be in the movie. This is an excellent move because both of those characters have such important connections to Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers in particular. You really can't have Kamala Khan without Carol Danvers, and this version of Monica basically had Carol as her second mother for most of her young life.

Captain Marvel 2 currently has a release date of November 11, 2022, but considering that the Doctor Strange sequel needed to go on hiatus because of spiking COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. We don't know where Captain Marvel 2 is going to shoot, but if the rest of the world doesn't get its shit together soon about this virus, it could impact more productions. However, because it does have a latter in 2022 release date, maybe things will be more under control by the time Larson and company head into production. For the health and safety of the cast and crew, we can certainly hope so.