Bruce Springsteen Album Making Of Documentary Hits Apple TV+ Oct. 23

Bruce Springsteen has a new album coming out, titled Letter To You on October 23rd, and a documentary on the making of the said album has been announced. It can be watched on Apple TV+ the same day and will feature Bruce recording with The E Street Band in live in the studio. This is the first time that has really happened since Born In The U.S.A. in 1984. Longtime Bruce Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimney directed the project, which will feature performances of ten songs off the album. You can watch the trailer for Letter To You down below.

Bruce Springsteen Releases Are Always An Event

"Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" will drop on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 23rd, coinciding with the release of the album, and the film will be a verité look inside Springsteen's creative process and the making of "Letter to You." It will also feature full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, and archival material that dates back to Springsteen's early days as a rock star. The album "Letter to You" is the first studio album Springsteen recorded live and together with the E Street Band since 1984's "Born In The U.S.A.," and the album and the film also include new Springsteen-tracks alongside some unreleased compositions dating all the way back to the 1970s. Apple Original Films' "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" is produced by Jon Landau and Zimny and co-produced by Barbara Carr, with Springsteen serving as executive producer."

His new singles, available to stream right now "Ghosts" and "Letter To You" are both for sure throwbacks to the Born to Run/Born In The U.S.A. era run with the band. The difference of having the band in the studio for this one sounds like it will make this new record a keeper. The new Bruce Springsteen album Letter To You will be available on October 23rd, and the film of the same title debuts the same day on Apple TV+.