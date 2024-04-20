Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, jackass 5, Jackass Forever, paramount, Paramount Pictures

Johnny Knoxville Says He Still Has Ideas for a Jackass 5

Jackass film and series star Johnny Knoxville reveals that he still writes down potential ideas for future Jackass content.

The iconic stunt and prank-based franchise known as Jackass, initially conceptualized as an unscripted MTV series, is known for its daring and often ludicrous feats — resulting in a current total of four theatrical releases. The fourth film (titled Jackass Forever) even brought the franchise back into mainstream pop culture in 2022, generating a profit of more than $70 million during its box office run. So, given its longstanding popularity, should we anticipate another film in the future? Possibly.

Johnny Knoxville Talks Jackass 5 Ideas and Possibilities

In a recent interview, Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville shed some light on the potential for a new installment, stating, "Jackass is like a feeling that you get, and you have to extinguish by doing another one. I don't have that feeling right now, but I still write ideas for Jackass all the time just because I can't help it." Knoxville admitted, "I get an idea; I'll just write it down and email it to myself. So I still write just in case, but I don't know if there will be enough." And considering that exact creativity and mentality helped form a consistent hit for Paramount, it's only a matter of time before there's another iteration.

Currently, the popular franchise has not only entertained millions with clips, episodes, and films (with growing popularity on Paramount+) but has proven to be a lucrative venture, earning more than $400 million in total throughout its lengthy cinematic run. Sure, some of these pranks are pretty unsettling and obviously dangerous, but if the team involved doesn't mind the process, it feels like Jackass might have the capacity to go on for a long time.

The original film's summary: In this comedic documentary, Johnny Knoxville heads a crew of stuntmen, skateboarders, and all-around lunatics as they prank, embarrass, and torture each other in the name of fun. The antics range from childlike — the boys don panda suits for a romp through Tokyo — to grotesque and life-threatening. A golf cart demolition derby turns downright dangerous. Live gators nearly chomp maniac Steve-O. Filmmaker Spike Jonze and Knoxville, in heavy makeup, test the public's patience for the elderly.

Do you think Jackass 5 seems like a plausible film?

