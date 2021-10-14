Bruised Trailer Drops, Halle Berry MMA Film Is Her Directorial Debut

Bruised is a new film that is the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry. She also stars as an MMA fighter getting another chance at stardom in the sport after time away. Netflix will release the film on November 17th in select theaters and on the streaming service on November 24th. Berry is a huge MMA fan herself, frequently attending UFC events and hanging out with fighters both cageside and behind the scenes. She calls this her passion project. You can see the Bruised trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bruised | Halle Berry | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMu8K0l8ggA)

Bruised Synopsis

"Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson."

This looks excellent, and Berry, who has trained in MMA, looks excellent in it. While not a problem with MMA fans, hopefully, this film can go a long way in getting casual audiences into women's MMA, where some of the best fighters in the sport currently reside. Strides have been made, but there is still a long way to go. A mainstream film like this one will go a long way towards that. Bruised will open in select theaters on November 17th and on Netflix on November 24th.