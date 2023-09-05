Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: Candy Cane Lane, eddie murphy, prime video

Candy Cane Lane Hitting Amazon Prime Video On December 1

Eddie Murphy has a big time holiday film coming to Prime Video on December 1st. Will Candy Cane Lane become a new holiday classic?

Candy Cane Lane is this year's big holiday film coming to Prime Video this year on December 1. Starring Eddie Murphy and directed by Reginald Hudlin, it also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, D.C. Young Fly, Riki Lindhome, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, Danielle Pinnock, and Timothy Simons. The screenplay is by Kelly Younger, and from the official synopsis that Prime Video just released, it sounds like this is Eddie and Reginald's big swing at creating a new holiday classic. Hudlin states, "I can't wait for the world to see Candy Cane Lane. I've wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny; it's super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels."

Candy Cane Lane: A New Holiday Classic?

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

I am always down for some holiday hijinks, so this will be on my radar. After reading the synopsis, my fear is that it is a tad too silly and over the top, which is fine in bursts but not for the entire run time of a film. We shall see. Prime Video continues to produce lots of family content after drama, as A Million Miles Away is also slated for this fall on the streaming service. Candy Cane Lane hits Prime Video on December 1, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!