Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: A Million Miles Away, michael pena, prime video

Prime Video Family Drama A Million Miles Away Launches New Trailer

The trailer for Michael Peña's new film A Million Miles Away was released this morning. It comes out on Prime Video September 15th.

Prime Video will launch a new family drama biopic, A Million Miles Away, on September 15th; it stars Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, Sarayu Blue, Veronica Falcón, Julio César Cedillo, Garret Dillahunt, and Eric Johnson, and is directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella from a script by Abella, and Hernán Jiménez. It tells the true story of José Hernández, who ended up fulfilling his dream of going to outer space. Below you can find the trailer for the film, as well as a synopsis and a few stills from the film.

Prime Video's A Million Miles Away Synopsis

"Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm worker on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives, and teachers, José's unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. Acclaimed writer and director Alejandra Márquez Abella has created a dazzling tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream."

This looks like a solid family film for a nice fall afternoon, something that Prime Video has lacked for a while. Lots of good stuff is coming out on there, but they severely lack in the family department most months, especially compared to a Netflix of Disney+. I am also always down for a film starring Peña; he is one of the most underappreciated actors working these days. The film starts streaming on Prime Video on September 15th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!