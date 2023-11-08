Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Candy Cane Lane, eddie murphy, prime video

Candy Cane Lane Trailer Released By Amazon, Out December 1st

The trailer for Prime Video holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy has been released. It hits the service on December 1st.

Candy Cane Lane has a new trailer and poster as the holiday comedy starring Eddie Murphy prepares to release on December 1st on Prime Video. Joining him on the journey are Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky. The film is directed by Reginald Hudlin from a script by Kelly Younger. This is Amazon's big holiday film swing for the year; you can see the trailer below.

Candy Cane Lane Synopsis

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

This looks like a fun watch and one of the more anticipated holiday films from the various streamers this year. I still think they should have considered a small theatrical release for this one, especially since the theatrical release schedule is so weak this year through Christmas, but oh well. The last time Murphy and Hudlin teamed up with Brian Grazer (this film's producer), we got Boomerang, which is one of the underappreciated films of the 90s, so expectations on this one are high.

Candy Cane Lane debuts on Prime Video on December 1st.

