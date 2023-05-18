Frank Grillo, Carrie-Anne Moss Set Fro Thriller From Wolfcop Director Frank Grillo and Carrie-Anne Moss have signed on to star in a new thriller from the director of Wolfcop and looking to sell at Cannes.

Frank Grillo, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Douglas Smith are set to star in a post-apocalyptic thriller titled Die Alone. The film will be directed by Lowell Dean, who helmed the two Wolfcop films. He also handled the writing duties. The film is up for grabs at Cannes and will head in front of cameras this coming June in Canada. The movie is produced by Kevin DeWalt, Danielle Masters, and Benjamin DeWalt of Minds Eye Entertainment. Executive producers include Scott Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone. THR had the report of the film and the castings.

Frank Grillo? Sold.

"Set in a future where society collapses following a catastrophic pandemic, Die Alone follows Ethan (Douglas Smith), a young man with amnesia, who bands together with Mae (Carrie-Anne Moss), a rugged survivalist. Under siege from the zombie-like monsters created by the outbreak, Ethan must use Mae's survival skills to find his missing girlfriend before a fateful encounter with Kai (Frank Grillo) unravels a secret that lies just beyond his fractured memory."

You put Frank Grillo in anything, and I am game. The man is one of the most underappreciated actors working today, and while he does do a lot of what some people would call schlock, he alone elevates them out of that level of production. Teaming him with someone as great as Moss and a director with an eye for effects, and we have ourselves a nifty-sounding little film right here. However, Cannes gets everyone excited every year, so it can be easy to read stories about these projects and never hear about them again. Hopefully, this is not the case here, as I like the talent involved, but who knows? Maybe someday, I will be scrolling through Vudu and see it.