Deadpool & Wolverine Will "Shake-Up" The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Deadpool & Wolverine star Karan Soni says that Ryan Reynolds and the team are going to "shake-up" the Marvel Universe this summer.

Ryan Reynolds is set to leverage the full extent of the MCU in the film.

The movie lands after a year of Marvel's mixed success, aiming for a rebound.

Self-aware humor to be a key feature, with Kevin Feige jokes confirmed.

When the credits rolled on Avengers: Endgame in 2019, everyone was wondering how Marvel Studios was going to evolve now that it felt like something massive had just, well, ended. The answer to that question appeared to be not evolving much while also trying to do the same thing over again, and it was not working. The phases following Endgame have been a mixed bag overall. Still, it didn't really come to a head until 2023, when it became apparent that even Marvel Studios could release a dud both critically and commercially. Not long before Endgame was released, Disney officially acquired 20th Century Fox and all the Marvel characters they had the rights to return to Marvel Studios. That included Deadpool, and it became a constant source of speculation whether or not Deadpool would be joining the MCU and would it be R-rated, and it was exhausting.

Deadpool & Wolverine is coming out this year, and the timing is kind of perfect. The year after Marvel stumbles is when the movie that is here to deconstruct and call out the studio is coming out. Sometimes, the timing of these things works out. Karan Soni is returning as Dopinder in this film, and he recently explained to Collider that Ryan Reynolds and the time behind Deadpool & Wolverine were really going to shake things up.

"I can say that I think it'll be really good, this movie, and from my little experience of my part of it, it's definitely… Ryan's taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys," Soni explained. "It also feels like it's coming at a perfect time for the MCU because it's ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and he's definitely shaking it up. And so I think like, this is great that it's coming at this time, and they're very willing to make fun of themselves, which is important. And I got to meet Kevin Feige, and I was surprisingly starstruck. I was a little bit like, oh my gosh, it's him. Which I was surprised that I was. But it's very cool to see those minds together. You know, him, Kevin's obviously completely changed the industry, and then Ryan, who's such a genius, like them combining their power, it's pretty exciting."

We already know that there will be Kevin Feige jokes, and we know about the giant 20th Century Fox logo, so it's not surprising that Reynolds and his team are leaning in as far as they possibly can when it comes to Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is also the only Marvel movie coming out this year after a year when the studio really stumbled. It will be so interesting to see how the deconstruction of the Marvel Universe does when it is the film that needs to reignite faith that everything will be okay.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

