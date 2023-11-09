Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: blade, Captain America: New World Order, deadpool 3, disney, marvel, Mufasa: the Lion King, thunderbolts

Disney Shifts Release Dates For 4 Marvel Films & Mufasa: The Lion King

Now that the strike is officially over, Disney has shifted the release dates for four Marvel Studios films and for Mufasa: The Lion King.

The release date shifts continue now that studios have finally decided that actors are also worth paying livable wages. We all knew it was only a matter of time before more release date delays came to be. Studios know that even if people were editing what was worked on before the strike, there was only so much they could do with what they had. Sony was the first to delay something yesterday, mere hours after the strike ended. Still, now Disney has stepped in and delivered a whole pile of new release dates for Marvel Studios specifically because when one movie moves, the others have to move as well. People wondered if there was a world where Deadpool 3 could make its release date, but now we know it won't.

The Untitled Dead Movie, as it is called, has officially moved from May 3, 2024, to July 26, 2024. That also bumps Captain America: Brave New World from its release date of July 26, 2024, as it moves to February 14, 2025. That move has forced Blade, which has become the Marvel Studios project that is hanging out in development hell these days, to shift from February 14, 2025, all the way to November 7, 2025. That move might be the only one that makes any sense because the vampire movie should come out in the fall. Thunderbolts has also moved from December 20, 2024, to July 25, 2025. Disney also removed two films from the release schedule that weren't named while also delaying Mufasa: The Lion King, a movie I legitimately forgot was happening, from July 5, 2024, to December 20, 2024. Here is the complete list sent out by Disney, and we'll have to see if any more changes to the schedule are made, like The Bikeriders getting a new date before the end of the year.

