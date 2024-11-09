Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World – Final Trailer, Poster, And Images

Marvel closed out its portion of today's D23 Brasil presentation with the final trailer for Captain America: Brave New World. We also got a poster and four HQ images.

There have been some behind-the-scenes rumblings about Captain America: Brave New World, which has made people a little nervous. There's getting some reshoots, and no one needs to worry. Then there's Giancarlo Esposito revealing that he's returning for more reshoots next week for a film coming out in February. Now, Esposito was a character that was added in reshoots, so it would make sense that this could be his version of pickups, but it's all set people on edge. Marvel has released a final trailer for the film. It kicks off another three-film year for Marvel, with Thunderbolts* following in May and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.

Several television shows are also being released during the year, so it will be busy. After 2023, Marvel doesn't want 2024 to be a fluke. They had a massive year at the box office with Deadpool & Wolverine, and while Agatha All Along started off a bit on the slower side, it did pick up numbers by the end and has one of the more dedicated fanbases. The final trailer for this film leans into that political thriller angle while giving us more Red Hulk footage. We also got a poster and four new high-quality images of Captain America: Brave New World as well. The trailer initially made its debut as the closer for the Marvel section of today's D23 Brasil presentation.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

