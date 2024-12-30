Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World – Harrison Ford On Joining The MCU

Harrison Ford talks about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and becoming the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

Article Summary Harrison Ford joins the MCU as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, taking on the mantle from William Hurt.

Director Julius Onah praises Ford's transformation into the Red Hulk as a "mind-blowing" performance.

Ford had initial reservations but embraced the Marvel universe, inspired by others enjoying their roles.

Red Hulk's role adds an intriguing element to the MCU, with Ford joining an impressive ensemble cast.

It was really only a matter of time before the Red Hulk made its way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They wouldn't have put the Ross family in these movies if that wasn't some sort of possibility. It seemed a little less likely when William Hurt sadly passed away, and it seemed like the character might go with him, but Marvel took the opportunity to recast, maybe for one more time, in Captain America: Brave New World. Of all of the people you thought would sign on to a Marvel movie, no has money on Harrison Ford, who seemed to dislike every second he had to deal with Star Wars, and Marvel is just as bad.

Instead, Ford seemed like he got into it and spent a decent amount of this year trolling everyone by claiming he didn't know what a Red Hulk was. However, when it all came down to it, and he needed to show that transformation, it was really something to see, at least according to Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah in a new interview with Empire.

"All of us on set were like, 'Holy fucking shit, he nailed it,'" Onah said. "It's really great to get back to a Hulk that is just fucking breaking shit, and a rage monster."

As for Ford, he had some reservations about not only taking on the role from the late Hurt but also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," admits Ford. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it. I'm only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe — I live in another universe — but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time. And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'" So he saw other people having a good time and decided, why the hell not? There are certainly worse reasons to jump on a project like Captain America: Brave New World.

At the end of the day, though, Ford is a professional because he knows that this is a job, and he wants to make sure that he is as useful to the filmmakers as possible, even when doing something fantastical, like turning into a Hulk. Ford explained, "I tried to understand the ambition of the filmmakers, and to be useful to them. I just didn't sit home at night and say, 'Oh, what do I want to do when I turn into the Hulk?' It didn't seem to me to be a terribly difficult acting proposition." It's unclear just how many films Ford has signed on for after Captain America: Brave New World, but even if it's only one, and if we were putting money on it, it's probably a one-and-done, it sounds like he went into it with an open mind and accepted all the weirdness that comes from joining a comic book universe.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

