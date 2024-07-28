Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, harrison ford

Captain America: Brave New World: We All Got Trolled By Harrison Ford

Captain America: Brave New World star Harrison Ford admits he was trolling all of us when he said he didn't know what a Red Hulk was.

It has become a legend that Harrison Ford is kind of grumpy about many things, but it's starting to look like he's really only grumpy about Star Wars. Everyone was surprised that Marvel managed to cast Ford as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World following the tragic passing of William Hurt in March 2022. Ford started to make the press rounds and earned quite a few headlines recently by asking, "What is a Red Hulk?" when pressed about his role in Captain America: Brave New World. No one was surprised by this answer, and it was very funny, but it turned out that Ford was trolling all of us. Following the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Entertainment Weekly asked Ford if he didn't know who Red Hulk was, and he replied sarcastically, "No, thank you very much. That's how dumb I am." We love some excellent deadpan humor, but it turns out that Ford is a giant troll, and he explained how fun it was to keep it all a secret. However, there are some gaps in his knowledge, but he could be trolling us again. "Yes, I did know, and I thought it was a fabulous secret to keep," Ford said. "Unfortunately, the secret's out of the bag. But what I do not know is what the Red Hulks do, which is very interesting to me."

It was only a matter of time before someone asked Ford why he decided to take on Captain America: Brave New World. He praised his fellow cast members and said it was "to make scenes that had complexity and drama and humor. These guys could all do that really well. I had the best time. I had seen other actors in the Marvel universe, well respected, really good actors, have a really good time, and I said, 'I want me some of that.' And I got some."

Ford already gained a lot of media attention when he came out on stage doing some very Hulk-like poses. People on the internet are already making jokes that Ford will have fun with everything except Star Wars. How many appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will we get from Ford? Thunderbolts* will be released just a few months after Captain America: Brave New World, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him make some sort of appearance. It also wouldn't be surprising if he is a one-off, and we see another Red Hulk in the MCU played by one Liv Tyler.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

