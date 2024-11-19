Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World – Sam And Joaquin's Sibling Dynamic

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah says Sam and Joaquin have "this incredible big brother/little brother dynamic between them."

Article Summary Discover the brotherly bond between Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres in Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World.

The film focuses on character relationships, drawing from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

Director Julius Onah emphasizes Sam's evolution and dynamic with Joaquin in an emotionally charged narrative.

Reshoots have sparked concern, but the focus remains on heroic relationships and their impact in the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is kicking off in 2025 with Captain America: Brave New World and people seem a bit weird about the film so far. There have been a lot of rumors about things happening behind the scenes, including reports of weeks of reshoots needed. Reshoots don't always mean the final film will be a mess, but they make people nervous. 2024 was a good year for the MCU even if they didn't release much, but next year they are coming in hot with three movies and six television shows.

This film draws from multiple shows and movies to form its plot, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In that show, we met Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres, who will take up the mantle of the Falcon now that Sam, played by Anthony Mackie, has officially embraced the title of Captain America. The dynamic between the two of them is something that Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah wanted to explore in the film. In a new interview with Empire, Onah explains their relationship as "this incredible big brother/little brother dynamic between them. It's going to be one of the key emotional centres of the film."

The MCU has always been better when it focuses on its heroes and their interpersonal relationships rather than villains or the larger cinematic universe. Tony, Pepper, and Happy in the early Iron Man films, Thor and Loki in the first Thor film, or Steve, Bucky, and Peggy in the first Captain America film, these characters and how they relate to each other are the cores of these films. Sam and Joaquin are modern-day military men, and when they need to face down a foe, they're both ready. "These guys are incredible fighters," Onah explained. "And Sam has been there and back. He's got some tricks up his sleeve, and over the course of the film there are things he comes to learn that become other tools in his arsenal, when he's facing even the most impossible of threats."

There is a lot of cinematic universe stuff going on in Captain America: Brave New World, including addressing the Celestial in the ocean from Eternals [finally!] and different-colored hulks. Still, it sounds like Onah understands that the relationships between the heroes are what the MCU and comics, in general, were built on and what has kept them in the cultural zeitgeist for so long. If this film leans into that, maybe there reshoot rumors won't be an issue.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!