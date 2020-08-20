USO Shield from Captain America: The First Avenger is Up for Auction

ComicConnect has something a little different from the usual comics up in event auction #43, Session 1 ending August 24th. This session is full of comic movie props, costumes, and memorabilia. Along with several pieces from other Marvel films as well as a couple of DC pieces, you can bid on costume pieces worn on-screen by Chris Evans. But that's not the only exciting Captain America memorabilia in this lot: perhaps the most exciting is Cap's screen used USO shield. The auction is live now and ends August 24th.

With a design ripped straight from the pages of the comics, this screen-used shield from Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) is the one used in his USO performances and subsequent Bucky rescue mission. Per the official auction post:

Captain America's screen-matched hero USO Heater Shield used by Chris Evans in Captain America: The First Avenger. Captain America's signature weapon, his shield, is as much a symbol of the superhero as his renowned patriotism and integrity. The first appearance of the shield is this USO version seen during Cap's daring rescue of Bucky (Sebastian Stan) from the Hydra base and encounter with Johann Schmidt/Red Skull (Hugo Weaving). This heater-style hero shield is constructed of an aluminum core with thin brass front and back panels, expertly studio painted and finished in red, white, and blue. The shield measures 25" x 20.25" x 0.4". The reverse side contains two padded-leather arm straps. Production marks, dents, and distress on this shield match those in the movie scene. The ability to screen match this piece to a scene is an extremely rare occurrence and the most highly-coveted classification, as it is serves as the ultimate provenance due to the irrefutable evidence that the prop was used on screen. It is believed to be the only "hero" metal version ever offered at auction. Remains in excellent screen-used condition.

This shield and more iconic comic film props and costumes are listed in event auction #43, session 1, which is live now and ends August 24th.