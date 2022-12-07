Cassandro: Prime Video Releases First Image From Lucha Libre Film

Cassandro is a new film starring Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo. Bernal stars as the "Liberace of Lucha Libre," Saúl Armendáriz aka Cassandro. The film is for Prime Video and is directed by The Apollo director Roger Ross Williams and written by Williams, David Teague, and Julián Herbert. Below you can see the first photo of Bernal from the film down below.

Cassandro Is A Perfect For Bernal

"Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the "Liberace of Lucha Libre." In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world but also his own life. Saúl Armendáriz (born May 20, 1970) is an American-born Mexican luchador, or professional wrestler, who works as an exótico for several independent promotions all over the world under the ring name Cassandro. He is a former NWA World Welterweight and UWA World Lightweight Champion. In 2009, Armendáriz signed a contract with American promotion Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), but was released before making his official debut."

There is now a rich history of films and shows looking at the wrestling business, from shows like GLOW and Heels to movies like The Wrestler and Fighting With My Family. This, though, could be a special one. Lucha is such an interesting world, especially in the crazy world of professional wrestling, and getting an actor the caliber of Bernal to play Cassandro instantly elevates the story. He is on a nice run right now, having earned kudos for Marvel Studios one-shot Werewolf By Night and starring in last summer's Old by M. Night Shyamalan. There is no release date for the film, but hopefully, a trailer is not too far off.