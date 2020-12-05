Check Out The Trailer For Castle Freak, Streaming Now On Shudder

Castle Freak is now streaming on Shudder and available on digital, and I know what I am planning to view this weekend. This reimagining looks terrifying and unnerving, the two things I look for more than anything else in a horror film these days. Produced by horror icon Barbara Crampton, who starred in the original 1995 film, this different take on the cult classic does not pull any punches if the trailer is to be believed. See what I mean by watching the Castle Freak trailer below.

Castle Freak Synopsis & Poster

"After she's permanently blinded in a tragic car accident, Rebecca's receives some bizarre news: her long-lost-mother has recently passed away, leaving her their family's ancestral castle. Traveling to the estate with a group of friends, Rebecca hopes it will be an opportunity for her to reconnect with a past she never knew—and a mother who seemingly left her behind. When mysterious happenings begin to occur, and her friends begin to die, Rebecca must unravel her family's mysterious history before she too falls prey to the Castle Freak. Featuring the Directorial debut of award-winning special effects artist Tate Steinsiek (Face Off, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich), Produced by Barbara Crampton (star of the original Castle Freak), Written by Kathy Charles (The Kings of Maine), and Starring Clair Catherine, Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night), Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), Kika Magalhaes (The Eyes of My Mother) Emily Sweet (Syn), Elisha Pratt (True Detective) and Omar Brunson (Shadow Fighter)."

Score composed by Fabio Frizzi (The Beyond and Kill Bill)

I am so in the mood for a film like this—time to stop with the Hallmark Christmas films and The Office and watch some unnerving horror. Tis the season, I don't know about you, but I love a good horror film around the holidays. Castle Freak is available to watch now on Shudder and digital platforms.