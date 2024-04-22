Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: Challengers

Challengers Final Trailer Tells You Not To Miss This Movie

MGM has released the final trailer for the upcoming Challengers. It's the new film from Luca Guadagnino and will be released in theaters this Friday.

Challengers hits theaters this week, and MGM is giving you another opportunity to make the call on whether or not this is a film you will check out. Right now, the reviews are trending very positively, and there is a chance this could be one of those early releases we are talking about until the fall awards season hits. We'll have to see, and it will be really interesting to see if it manages to find an audience at the box office. This is probably Luca Guadagnino's most "mainstream" movie so far in terms of audience appeal, but you can really only guess regarding the box office, and it wouldn't be the first time an excellent film failed to find an audience in theaters. Either way, a final trailer has been released that shows off some more footage and all of the critical acclaim the film has gotten so far. I'm curious if this one is on your radar; let us know here or on social media if you plan to check out Challengers.

Challengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. It will be produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor and executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

