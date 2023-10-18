Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: amazon studios, Emerald Fennell, mgm, saltburn

Check Out The Very Trippy New Poster For Saltburn

Check out the trippy new poster for Emerald Fennell's new film Saltburn that promises that we're all going to lose our minds.

It's always so good when a film releases nothing but awesome-looking posters, and so far, that has been the case for Emerald Fennell's upcoming film, Saltburn. In the age of every poster either looking the same or way too photoshopped, the first two were a little simpler but also stunning. This one is absolutely buckwild insane, and we love it. It says right there on the poster that we're all about to lose our minds, and if this poster is anything to go by, this film will accomplish just that. Fennell and the official Twitter/X accounts both shared the new poster today.

All of the stuff we have heard about Saltburn has been pretty promising, but so far, it is all festival reactions, and we all know how those can go. Fennell tends to make films that you need time to think about, and there isn't a lot of time to do that during film festivals with their fast turnaround time, so we'll have to see how the critical community as a whole reacts to the film when it comes out next month. Then, it has the very hard task of competing against films like The Marvels, Wish, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Thanksgiving, Trolls Band Together, and more. November is a VERY busy time of the month, and this November is brutal; there will be casualties, and films like Saltburn tend to be the first to fall to massive family-friendly blockbusters.

Saltburn: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten.

Saltburn is written and directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. It will be produced by Emerald Fennell, p.g.a; Margot Robbie, p.g.a; Josey McNamara, p.g.a, and will be released limited on November 17th, and on November 22nd, it will released wide.

