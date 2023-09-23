Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: Emerald Fennell, mgm, prime video, saltburn

Emerald Fennell's Saltburn Gets An Earlier Limited Release Date

Due to positive reactions from Telluride, Saltburn will get a limited theatrical release a week earlier, on November 17th, before going wide 5-days later.

It sounds like Amazon and MGM think they have something special on their hands. It has already been an excellent year for female directors on the blockbuster front, with Barbie blowing everything out of the water and The Marvels waiting on the horizon to [hopefully] be excellent and successful; we also have the fantastic Emerald Fennell releasing a new movie this year called Saltburn. We got a first look at it earlier this month before its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, and it sounds like that premiere went even better than either of the studios were expecting. The reviews were very positive; according to Deadline, they are modifying the release date. The film is now coming out a week earlier on November 17th with a limited release before opening wide on November 22nd to take advantage of the holiday weekend in the United States.

Fennell's last film, Promising Young Woman, didn't quite get the attention it deserved because it premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and then all that happened. So, hopefully, Saltburn will get its chance to shine, and it can provoke all sorts of fun discussions and debates, much like Promising Young Woman did for the few who did seek it out.

Saltburn: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten.

Saltburn is written and directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. It will be produced by Emerald Fennell, p.g.a; Margot Robbie, p.g.a; Josey McNamara, p.g.a, and will be released on November 22nd.

