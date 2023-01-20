BC Exclusive: Check Out A Clip From Thriller Out Of Exile BC Exclusive: Check out a clip from action thriller Out Of Exile which is in select theaters, on demand, and digital services today.

Out of Exile is a new thriller from Paramount and Saban Films, hitting select theaters, digital, and on-demand today. It stars Adam Hampton, Ryan Merriman, Kyle Jacob Henry, Karrie Cox, Danny Boy O'Connor, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Luce Rains, Hayley McFarland, and Peter Greene, and was written and directed by Kyle Kauwika Harris. In the film, a recently paroled thief named Gabe is up to his old tricks, trying to make a life for himself and his estranged daughter. When an armored car robbery goes predictably wrong, it becomes a mad dash to for Gabe to escape and truly give his daughter the life that he wants to. We have an exclusive clip from the film for you down below.

Out Of Exile Looks Like A Solid Watch

"Recently paroled thief Gabe Russell is back at it again. After a botched armored car robbery turns up the heat from the FBI, he'll have one last shot if he hopes to escape and provide a new life for himself and his estranged daughter. Featuring: Adam Hampton, Ryan Merriman, Kyle Jacob Henry, Karrie Cox, Danny Boy O'Connor, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Luce Rains, Hayley McFarland, Peter Greene. Out of Exile debuts in select theaters, digital, and on-demand January 20th."

As we have discussed many times before, these action thriller releases can be pretty solid watches; it just depends on the cast. This one looks like it could go either way, but I will lean on the side of it being entertaining. Also, when will we realize that it is a bad idea to try and rob an armored truck? It doesn't work 95% of the time, and some of the crew always dies, and everyone is sad, and the robbers have to figure out another way to get the money they need. Just skip that step and try something else.

Out of Exile is out in select theaters, digital, and on-demand today.