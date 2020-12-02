Check Out These 6 New International Posters for Monster Hunter

Christmas Day is looking to be an interesting one with lots of big movies finally opening. It's also the worst possible day to go to the theaters because the pandemic that has kept us all from the movies for months is worse than ever. That being said, Sony is still releasing Monster Hunter stateside and even moved the release date up from the 31st to the 25th. As previously said, Sony and everyone who worked on this movie is very much banking on it doing well in the international markets than the domestic markets. If it flops here, they aren't worried as long as it makes its money back in China. We have a whole pile of international posters from IMP Awards, including "character" posters for some of our monsters.

Summary: Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter, whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral. Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman. It will be released on December 25th.