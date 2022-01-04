Chris Evans In Talks To Play Gene Kelly in a New Film

It seems that Chris Evans is looking to fill some seriously big shoes. The idea of biopics and playing real people in movies is usually a sure-fire way to get yourself nominated for some sort of award. It almost always works, and no one is above wanting that pretty golden statue. It's unclear whether or not those are the only intentions when it comes to this new movie that Evans is looking to star in. According to Deadline, Evans is in talks to play Gene Kelly in a film that currently doesn't have a studio attached.

The film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Kelly while working on his next film.

While there isn't a studio attached, some big names are attached as producers in this untitled production. Evans is already attached as a producer along with John Logan, who is also writing the script. Logan has worked on some major titles, including Gladiator, Skyfall, and The Aviator, and has been nominated for three Academy Awards. Rian Johnson's production company T-Street Productions will also serve as producers along with Mark Kassan. There doesn't appear to be a director attached to the movie just yet. It's only a matter of time that someone is going to pick this idea up, and even more so if Evans decides to take on the Kelly role. Evans has a box office draw thanks to his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is probably one of the few stars working right now who can pull people into seats just by his name alone.