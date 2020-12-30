Chris Pine Knows the Rogue Squadron Story and Says It's "Really Great"

Earlier this month, the Disney Investor Day had so many announcements that the Bleeding Cool writers were utterly overwhelmed. Kathleen Kennedy came out and announced a bunch of Star Wars TV shows, which we all sort of expected, but what we didn't expect was a movie announcement that no one saw coming. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins infamously had a falling out from Marvel when she was supposed to direct Thor: The Dark World. People were wondering how hard Disney was kicking themselves when Wonder Woman came out and made nearly a billion dollars. So when Kennedy announced that Jenkins was directing Rogue Squadron for Lucasfilm, people were pretty pumped.

At the time, Jenkins confirmed to IGN that Rogue Squadron would draw inspiration from the games and the books.

"[In the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie] we're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books," Jenkins said. "There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it."

Rogue Squadron is still three years away, but apparently, Jenkins knows what the story is going to be. According to Chris Pine, in an interview with Collider, he spoke to Jenkins about the movie, and she told him the story. Pine isn't giving any details, but he did praise the story.

"I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story. She talked to me about it," Pine said. "It sounds really, really great. But I'm ecstatic for her, excited for what she's about to embark on. If there's anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it's her."

While Wonder Woman 1984 is currently underperforming critically, there is still a good reason to be excited about Rogue Squadron, and that is Jenkins' love of fighter pilots. That sort of passion is important when it comes to putting your own spin on established franchises, and while we won't know anything about this one for a long time, it's good that Jenkins has the best Chris in her corner cheering her on.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It was released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.