Chris Pratt Joins the Cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

2020 is going to be the first year we don't have a Marvel Studio release since 2009, save for the final season of Agents of SHIELD, which is kind of bonkers if you think about it. They are very much planning on making it up next year with confirmed five projects so far [Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man 3, and WandaVision], but that doesn't mean they aren't working on getting a bunch of projects off of the ground. The next sequels to Doctor Strange and Spider-Man are currently filming, Shang-Chi just wrapped filming, and the casts of upcoming movies are filling out. One of those casts is Thor: Love and Thunder, and it sounds like we're going to be seeing a familiar face. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt will reprise his role as Star-Lord in the upcoming Marvel movie.

This is one of those castings that really just makes sense considering how Avengers: Endgame wrapped up. Thor handed the crown of Asgard to Valkyrie and proclaimed that he was going to spend some time out in the universe with the Guardians to do a little soul searching. Unless they have the two groups separate off-screen, which is kind of lame if we're honest, it makes that at least a few members of the Guardians will make appearances in Thor: Love and Thunder. Whether or not it will be all of the Guardians remains to be seen; perhaps we'll see them briefly in act one, and then they come back to help during the big battle against whoever in act three.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. It will be released on February 11, 2022.