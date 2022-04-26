CinemaCon 2022: NEON Brings Out Body Horror and David Bowie

While it took a little while to get going, the NEON panel eventually got going at CinemaCon. Unfortunately, they didn't spend a lot of time on their movies because they decided to only show off their summer slate, which only included three movies. That's a shame because NEON tends to release some really good stuff that gets awards buzz at the end of the year, but it's not surprising that all eyes are on the summer season right now.

NEON kicked things off in a big way by bringing out David Cronenberg to talk about his return to the horror genre with Crimes of the Future. We got a very short teaser for this movie about two weeks ago, but this was a full trailer. Cronenberg talked about how he wrote this script twenty years ago and wasn't even sure that this was going to be timely still. He originally wrote this to shoot in Toronto of twenty years ago, and he eventually got to shoot it in Athens, which changed up the whole feel of the movie. For Cronenberg fans and people who are into body horror, there is a lot to like here, but like most niche horror, if this isn't your thing, then you're probably not going to be into this sort of thing. Crimes of the Future is set to premiere at Cannes next month with a June theatrical release date.

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Next, NEON reminded us that documentaries are awesome by showing off a teaser Fire of Love which the studio picked up from Sundance earlier this year. It sounds super interesting, and everyone who got the chance to see it in January had a lot of positive things to say. What ended up taking up a bulk of the last part of the presentation was Moonage Daydream which looks to be taking the idea of a documentary to another level, and of course, it's a doc about David Bowie.

When it comes to editing, documentaries are some of the best in the entire industry, full stop, and the editing behind Moonage Daydream looks absolutely insane. On that alone, it looks incredible, but the amount of never-before-seen footage in this one for Bowie fans is going to make it a must-see. What was even more mindblowing was when director Brett Morgan revealed that the filmmaker's worst nightmare had just occurred. The footage we saw was in the wrong aspect ratio and not color-corrected properly. If that is the footage when it's all messed up, then between the months of July and September, when Moonage Daydream drops, we are getting some really awesome docs from NEON.