CinemaCon 2022: Warner Bros. Brings All The Footage & Then Some Part 1

The Warner Bros. panel for CinemaCon is always massive and always contains more footage than we know what to do with. So the recap of the panel will be long and annoying, but we're going to do our best to give you as much detail as we can remember from the two-hour panel that featured a ton of new footage. Right out of the gate, the studio confirmed that The Batman 2 is on the way, and they released a first look image of Margot Robbie as Barbie, and she is perfect. We got a sizzle reel looking at many upcoming Warner Bros. projects, which we'll discuss later, and logos for projects that are coming soon, and we didn't get to see anything from.

We got a chance to see an extended look at Elvis from there. In terms of Warner Bros. pictures we are nervous for, this one is right at the top, but director Baz Luhrmann confirmed that star Austin Butler is doing his own singing Rocketman style and this is less of a biopic and more using Elvis to explore the time period and zeitgeist around him. The new footage looked promising, but Luhrmann is very much a hit-or-miss director, so we'll have to see how that one goes. It will be released on June 24th.

Next up, Warner Bros. took a brief look at some of the 2023 movies due to come out. We got a look at Wonka, and it was revealed — at least revealed to me because we didn't know this, or I forgot — but apparently, this is a musical. It goes for whimsey, but star Timothée Chalamet wasn't exactly mind-blowing. It wasn't bad, and this isn't going to be a musical where everything is sung as far as we can tell, but his voice wasn't super impressive. Maybe the song they were using in the early footage just wasn't showing off his chops in the best way possible. Wonka will be released on December 15, 2023, and will likely have a huge presence at next year's CinemaCon.

We jumped into another DC movie right after Wonka, and that was The Flash. This was more early footage, and no one brought up the issues with Ezra Miller. The footage was just introduced, and then we moved right along to show it off. Some of the footage is stuff that we saw during DC FanDome, but we did see a lot more. There are plenty of hints that Barry is going to do something dumb and mess up the timeline. We got a great shot of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, some scenes that show how Barry's speed will be shown in this movie, but the big thing that drew a reaction from the crowd was the appearance of Michael Keaton. We saw a long-haired, scruffy-looking version of him from behind. We find out it's Keaton Batman because a door opens to reveal seven [I think?] suits and one of the logos is black with yellow. We also get another shot of Keaton cleaned up without the cowl, saying, "you want to get nuts? Let's get nuts." We still have no idea how they will approach Miller, but the movie still has a June 23, 2023 release date.

Next, we have another example of a movie I only knew a bit about that is now at the top of my "must-see" list. There is always a handful of these that come out of CinemaCon, and it's excited that we got another one. Warner Bros. released a first-look image from Don't Worry Darling, but director Olivia Wilde came out and showed us a trailer. She compared it to The Truman Show and Inception and talked about living the perfect life and would you be willing to give that life up to do the right thing. There is a very uncanny valley "something is not right" feeling here over the entire thing as something weird is going on in this place, and everyone is lying to each other. Put this one at the top of your list for this year. It will be released on September 23rd.

Because the Warner Bros. panel was two hours long, we'll be covering the last five movies in part two.