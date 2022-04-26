CinemaCon 2022: Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" Presentation Liveblog

Last August, the movie theater industry descended on a very, very warm Las Vegas four months later than the usual time that CinemaCon usually happens. A convention hosted by the National Association for Thearter Owners, this con allows for studios to show off what movies they are going to be bringing to the big screen this year and the trade show shows off all of the new forms of seats to candy to everything else for the theater owners of the world. Last year, there was a lot of talk about the fact that theaters needed to confront the streaming problem a lot sooner than anyone thought they were going to have to. Less than a year later, it looks like things have been turning around, even if they aren't back to where they were. We here at Bleeding Cool like to liveblog the presentations, and today, we are liveblogging the Warner Bros. panel.

Clocking in at a nice two hours, Warner Bros. is a studio that usually brings some pretty big stuff to their CinemaCon presentations, and this year is likely going to be no different. Right now, the posters and logos for the DC movies are all over the place, so we're probably going to learn or see something about those. Something about Shazam: Fury of the Gods, please, and thank you. Director Matt Reeves is also in the house; we know because he made an appearance during the State of the Industry panel; after a $750 million worldwide box office, it wouldn't be surprising to hear an official announcement for The Batman 2. Elvis has also popped up on the show floor, and there isn't a ton of buzz for that one just yet, so this would be the place to start to build some. There have been rumors that the production for Elvis was a mess, and now would be the time to try and change that narrative. Join us for our liveblog of the two-hour presentation below: