Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: good fortune

Good Fortune: Official Trailer And 5 Character Posters Released

Keanu Reeves is a budget guardian angel in the official trailer for Good Fortune, plus five character posters.

Article Summary Keanu Reeves plays a budget guardian angel in the official trailer for Good Fortune, unveiled today.

Aziz Ansari's comedy explores class divides and the pursuit of happiness during economic recession.

Marketing balances sharing laughs without spoiling jokes, aiming to attract audiences in a crowded season.

Good Fortune faces box office competition in October as audiences weigh moviegoing choices and spending.

It's time for some cultural commentary via Aziz Ansari with a bonus Keanu Reeves. As the recession continues to hit the middle and lower classes, the wealth gap is only getting bigger, and the top 1% are living what sometimes feels like different realities. We all know the saying, "money doesn't buy happiness," but that's really only true if you have enough money to pay for everything you need to live. Happiness, fundamentally, does need some level of stability, and that comes from wealth. We got the official trailer today, which shows off some more footage. The thing about marketing comedies is you can't show all of the jokes in the trailer, but you also need to show people that the movie will be funny, so they show up. We also got five character posters and two more images as well. This one has an early October release, which is anyone's guess as to whether or not it can find an audience. This is opening opposite The Black Phone 2 and the week after TRON: Ares, with Mortal Kombat II the following week. So there isn't a lot of overlap there in terms of audiences, but everyone is heading into holiday shopping, so how much spending money they have is up for debate, which is a bit ironic considering the themes of this movie. Good Fortune bombs because everyone is too broke to see more than one movie in October is certainly possible.

Good Fortune: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

Good Fortune, written and directed by Aziz Ansari, stars Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, with Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves. It will be released in theaters on October 17, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!