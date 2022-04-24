CinemaCon 2022: Lightyear, Puss In Boots, DC Super-Pets On Display

CinemaCon 2022 is this week, and our fearless leader Kaitlyn Booth is on the ground and reporting from the show. There are quite a few new standees and posters for animated films on display, showing that this will be a big year for animation at the box office. The main attraction is a dynamic new standee for Lightyear, one of my personal most anticipated films of the year, a new poster for Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, a film called Paws Of Fury with Michael Cera and Ricky Gervais as the leads, and three new posters for DC League of Super-Pets, an intriguing offering coming in July. Check them all out below.

CinemaCon 2022 Will Show Off Animation In A Big Way

