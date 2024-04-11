Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, cinemacon, disney, Marvel Studios, The Fantastic Four, thunderbolts

Marvel Studios Unveils Official Logos & Titles For FF, Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios released the official titles and logos for The Fantstic Four, Thunderbolts*, and more at their CinemaCon presentation.

Article Summary Marvel Studios reveals 'The Fantastic Four' & 'Thunderbolts*' logos at CinemaCon.

'Thunderbolts*' retains an intriguing asterisk, with its mystery intact till release.

New 'Captain America: Brave New World' logo also unveiled during the event.

CinemaCon 2024 promises a diverse, star-studded lineup of film industry insights.

Marvel Studios is currently ruling the stage at the Disney CinemaCon presentation, showing footage and more that we won't see, but our own Kaitlyn Booth is, so go follow her live blog. They did however reveal the logos and official titles for a couple of films, and update on productions. The Fantastic Four is the official title and will start filming in the fall. Thunderbolts is officially titled Thunderbolts*, with Kevin Feige saying onstage that the asterisk will not be explained until after the film is released. Captain America: Brave New World has a new logo as well.

Marvel Studios Shows Off Yet Again

From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, in 2024, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the fall and holiday season (and beyond) at the box office.

The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC. As well, CinemaCon will continue to incorporate a special day of programming geared for the international marketplace, that being Monday, 8 April 2024.

Marvel Studios is at a crucial time in its young history, but this line-up is so strong when you also factor in Deadpool & Wolverine that you can't help but think sunny days are ahead again.

More from CinemaCon as we learn it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!