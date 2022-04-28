CinemaCon: Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1 Is New Title

CinemaCon 2022 wraps up today, and during the Paramount Pictures presentation we got official confirmation on a title change for the very delayed newest entry in the Tom Cruise spy thriller series Mission: Impossible. The next film will be titled Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1, which also implies that there will be a part two. See what I did there? They actually are filming the sequel right now, as Cruise introduced the audience in attendance to the trailer for Dead Reckoning while atop a biplane. Man, he's so crazy. They then showed the trailer, which I imagine will be in front of the OTHER Paramount Tom Cruise, much-delayed film, Top Gun: Maverick, which opens May 27th. Dead Reckoning will release July 14th, 2023, with the sequel following on June 28th, 2024.

CinemaCon's Last Day Taken Over By Cruise

